You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

S-Reits offer sustainable income: Schroders

Singapore real estate investment trusts seen having a role to play in investors' portfolios over longer time horizons
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50
by
angelat@sph.com.sg

Singapore

INVESTORS seeking a sustainable income source should consider Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) as part of their investment portfolio, Schroders suggested on Wednesday.

Schroders said Reits had been a popular way for investors to invest in property while

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening