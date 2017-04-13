You are here
S-Reits offer sustainable income: Schroders
Singapore real estate investment trusts seen having a role to play in investors' portfolios over longer time horizons
Singapore
INVESTORS seeking a sustainable income source should consider Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) as part of their investment portfolio, Schroders suggested on Wednesday.
Schroders said Reits had been a popular way for investors to invest in property while
