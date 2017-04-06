You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit to hold EGM on April 28

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 10:07
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

sabana.jpg
Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) on Thursday issued a notice for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) set to take place on April 28, 2017.
PHOTO: WEBERSHANDWICK.COM

SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) on Thursday issued a notice for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) set to take place on April 28, 2017.

This came after 66 unhappy unitholders began a campaign in January against the Reit's manager, Sabana Real Estate Investment Management.

Their biggest grievances include falling DPU (distribution per unit), overpriced acquisitions backed by sale and leaseback arrangements, and handsome fee payouts to the Reit manager.

Four resolutions will be tabled at the EGM.

The first calls for Sabana Real Estate Investment Management to be removed as the Reit manager.

The second directs the Reit trustee to incorporate an in-house Reit manager to replace Sabana Real Estate Investment Management.

The third and fourth resolutions order Sabana Reit to be wound up if the Reit manager cannot be replaced.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening