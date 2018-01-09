Sale of US gas & power unit nets final amount of US$168m: Noble

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
COMMODITY trader Noble Group on Monday said the final amount paid by Mercuria Energy America Inc for its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Noble Americas Gas & Power Corp (NAGP) stands at US$168 million, higher than the US$102 million announced earlier.
In October,
