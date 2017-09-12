You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sapphire wins S$57m contract for Beijing Metro extension

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 18:05
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sapphire Corporation has landed a 276 million yuan (S$57 million) rail engineering contract for the second phase of the Beijing Metro's Changping Line.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, engineering firm Ranken Railway Construction Group Co, will undertake civil engineering works for part of the 12.6 km, 12-station Changping Line South Extension. The contract is scheduled for completion by Dec 31, 2020.

Ranken's contract includes a 675.2-metre interval between south Xi'erqi Station and Qinghe Station, said Sapphire. It also includes the north and south sections - which span 400 metres and 574 metres, respectively - leading out of Qinghe Station as part of the upcoming Beijing Metro Line 19.

Teh Wing Kwan, group CEO of Sapphire, said: "This new contract in Beijing expands Ranken's role in one of the world's busiest metro networks, given continual improvement of rail infrastructure in the top-tier Chinese cities."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ranken's order book stands at some 2.8 billion yuan. The group is also in the midst of evaluating a potential consultancy contract for a metro rail project in Bangladesh.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

SUTL Enterprise partners association to expand Hainan yachting industry

United Engineers names Yanlord chairman and Perennial CEO as new directors

Heeton-led consortium buys Manchester City icon to redevelop into hotel

Shares of Felda Global Ventures climb on appointment of new chairman

Frasers Centrepoint buys 4 business parks in UK

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton-led consortium buys Manchester City icon to redevelop into hotel

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Real Estate

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening