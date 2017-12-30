SATS wins Mumbai Airport international cargo concession

SATS, in a joint bid with Cargo Service Center India (CSC), has won a cargo handling concession contract in Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India.

The concession will start in April 2018 and run for 18 years.

SATS has subscribed for a 49 per cent stake in CSC's subsidiary, Mumbai Cargo Service Center Airport, which will be responsible for operating the concession and managing the international cargo facilities at the airport.

CSC offers air cargo handling services in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Alex Hungate, SATS president and CEO, said the latest win will extend cargo network connectivity for SATS in India and grant it access to India's economic nerve centre.