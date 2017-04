SECURITY firm Secura Group on Monday said KIP Industrial Holdings is no longer a substantial shareholder, after it sold one million shares at S$0.17093 apiece, or S$170,930 in total.

The sale brings KIP's holdings to under 5 per cent.

Wee Ee Chao, who is the managing director of UOB-Kay Hian, has an indirect interest in the issued share capital of KIP Industrial Holdings Ltd.