You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Secura unit wins S$6.7m contract from SBS Transit

Friday, January 6, 2017 - 20:36
by
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

SECURITY company Secura Group on Friday said that its unit has won a three-year contract worth about S$6.7 million from SBS Transit to provide unarmed security services at some of SBS Transit's Downtown Line premises.

The contract is for the period from March 1, 2017 to Feb 29, 2020.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
3 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
4 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
5 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening