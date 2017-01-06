You are here
Secura unit wins S$6.7m contract from SBS Transit
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 20:36
SECURITY company Secura Group on Friday said that its unit has won a three-year contract worth about S$6.7 million from SBS Transit to provide unarmed security services at some of SBS Transit's Downtown Line premises.
The contract is for the period from March 1, 2017 to Feb 29, 2020.
