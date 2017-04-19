Sembcorp Audit Committee chairman retires

Sembcorp Industries on Wednesday announced the retirement of its Audit Committee chairman Bobby Chin Yoke Choong (above), who will be replaced by Yap Chee Keong.

SEMBCORP Industries on Wednesday announced the retirement of its Audit Committee chairman Bobby Chin Yoke Choong, who will be replaced by Yap Chee Keong.

Mr Chin opted not to submit himself for re-election at the company's 19th annual general meeting held on Wednesday.

An independent director of Sembcorp Industries since 2008, Mr Chin has chaired the company's Audit Committee since 2011 and has been a member of the Risk Committee and Nominating Committee since 2010 and 2015 respectively.

Mr Yap will succeed Mr Chin as Audit Committee chairman with effect from April 19, 2017.

A trained accountant, Mr Yap has been an independent director of the company and a member of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee since October 2016.

He was formerly the executive director of The Straits Trading Company and chief financial officer of Singapore Power, and previously served on the board of Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) and on the Public Accountants Oversight Committee.