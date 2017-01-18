You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp inks agreement for gas-fired power plant in Myanmar

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 18:23
by
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

25-41193045 - 18_01_2017 - FILES-FRANCE-ENERGY-NUCLEAR-CIVAUX.jpg
SEMBCORP Industries (Sembcorp) has announced the signing of a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement with the Ministry of Electricity and Energy of Myanmar (MOEE) for its upcoming 225-megawatt Sembcorp Myingyan gas-fired power plant in Mandalay.
PHOTO: AFP

SEMBCORP Industries (Sembcorp) has announced the signing of a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement with the Ministry of Electricity and Energy of Myanmar (MOEE) for its upcoming 225-megawatt Sembcorp Myingyan gas-fired power plant in Mandalay.

Under the agreement, Sembcorp Myingyan Power Company will build and operate the power plant for 22 years, after which the facility will be transferred to the Myanmar government.

Sembcorp said the BOT agreement represents a key milestone and continued progress for the Sembcorp Myingyan project. It comes after the signing of a long-term power purchase agreement in March 2016, for the sale of the plant's entire power output to Electric Power Generation Enterprise, the successor entity to Myanma Electric Power Enterprise pursuant to re-organisation within MOEE.

The total project cost of the Sembcorp Myingyan Power Project is approximately US$300 million. Once operational, the Sembcorp Myingyan Power Project would become one of Myanmar's largest gas-fired power plants, and would help to play a key role in meeting the country's growing demand for electricity, Sembcorp said.

The signing of the agreement is not expected to have a material impact on Sembcorp's earnings per share and net asset value per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening