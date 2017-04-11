You are here

Sembcorp wins 19b rupee wind power project in India

Located in Tamil Nadu, it will be connected to India's central transmission utility
Sembcorp Industries' wind turbines in India.
Singapore

SEMBCORP Industries has won the bid for a wind power project in India which is estimated to cost some 19 billion rupees (S$405 million).

The project, which will have a capacity of close to 250 megawatts (MW), will be located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and

