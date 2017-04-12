You are here
SembMarine opens 2nd Batam training centre to raise workers' skill levels
Its offshore-platform business unit wants them to be ready for work in the industry's most demanding places
Singapore
SEMBCORP Marine's offshore platform business unit SMOP has set up a second welding training centre in Batam, scarcely a year after it invested in the first such centre, aimed at retaining a core group of skilled workers there.
This drive to raise the skills of its Batam
