Sembmarine's Brazilian subsidiary wins US$145m contract

SEMBCORP Marine's wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary has won a US$145 million contract.

The contract given to Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz Ltda (EJA) for hull carry-over works from Tupi BV - a consortium controlled by Petrobras Netherland BV - is for the FPSO P-68 Tupi Project.

Tupi BV had in July 2012 awarded EJA the contract for the construction and integration of the modules for the same project. The additional work will enable full integration of the FPSO P-8, said Sembmarine.

The contract is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the firm for the current financial year.