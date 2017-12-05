Several companies head for watchlist from Dec 5

SEVERAL companies announced on Monday their inclusion into the Singapore Exchange's watchlist from Dec 5.

They include private education player Informatics Education, Global Yellow Pages and Interra Resources. They may be removed from the watchlist if they record consolidated pre-tax profit for the most recently completed financial year, and post an average daily market capitalisation of at least S$40 million over the last six months.

ISR Capital and Interra Resources have also been put on the watchlist for failing to meet the minimum trading price (MTP) entry criterion. The companies may be removed from the watchlist if their share prices reach a volume-weighted average price of at least S$0.20, and they meet the market capitalisation requirement.

China Jishan Holdings will be removed from the watchlist from Dec 5, having met the MTP requirements.