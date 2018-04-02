You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX flags possible regulatory breaches at YuuZoo Corp, issues compliance notice

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 8:08 PM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

THE initial findings from an independent review of mainboard-listed online media company YuuZoo Corp's finances have been referred to the relevant authorities for possible breaches of listing rules.

The company has also been slapped with yet another notice of compliance - its second in as many months - from the bourse operator.

In an exchange filing on Monday, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said a draft report from YuuZoo's independent reviewer, Ernst & Young Advisory, showed that YuuZoo has not given EY necessary access to information and data.

The review was also restricted by scope exclusions imposed by YuuZoo which were inconsistent with the spirit of an independent review, SGX added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bourse said it issued a notice of compliance to YuuZoo on Monday, requiring its independent reviewers to submit an executive summary of their initial findings to SGX as soon as these are finalised. The company will also be required to publicly release these findings.

The bourse had suspended trading of YuuZoo's shares in March, after the company missed a disclosure deadline tied to regulatory queries over its full-year results for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2017.

The suspension will be lifted when regulators are satisfied that "the state of affairs of the company can be ascertained and the shares ... can be traded on a fair, orderly and transparent basis".

SGX had previously demanded that the online media company explain some of the figures in its full-year results announcement and correct errors.

YuuZoo had been asked to account for certain financial figures, such as a year-on-year decline in group revenue, for the year to Dec 31, 2017.

SGX also flagged an "other income" amount of S$8 million in the fourth quarter, as well as an increase of assets available for sale and a corresponding sum recognised in revenue.

Companies & Markets

SGX calls for immediate resignation of Midas Holdings executives

Olam's free float back above 10% mark

Qualitas Medical eyes listing on SGX mainboard

Clearbridge Health acquires 85% stake in medical aesthetics clinic for S$5.5m

Ezra gets nod from US Bankruptcy Court for cross-border protocol on bankruptcy proceedings

Metalmaker Miyoshi partners Chinese automaker to develop 5-door electric car

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

mfg.JPG
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing activity grows for 19th straight month in March

Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX calls for immediate resignation of Midas Holdings executives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening