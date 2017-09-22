You are here
SGX open to M&As, but wary of high prices
On dual-class shares, directors at AGM suggest no hurry for decision
Singapore
SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) is on the lookout for opportunities to grow its business through mergers and acquisitions (M&As), but it is also wary of rich valuations at the moment, directors said at the market operator and regulator's annual general meeting on Thursday.
