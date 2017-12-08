You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX proposes to fix weak spots in disclosure rules

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 5:50 AM
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

BT_20171208_CHSGX_3212561.jpg
Prof Mak: "We are rather too reliant on NTA (net tangible assets) for instance, in calculating ratios."

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S bourse operator has zoomed in on the weak spots in disclosure requirements under listing rules and - in a move welcomed by observers - has proposed refinements to improve the transparency and accountability of companies.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday said it has suggested three areas to be tweaked: secondary fund-raising, interested-person transactions (IPTs), and significant transactions and loans.

Under secondary fund-raising, SGX has proposed that listed companies provide a more upfront and prominent report on the discount, ratio and other principal terms for rights issues. Companies are also required to put out a directors' statement on why the rights issue is in the best interest of the issuer and the basis for it.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They should further declare the use of proceeds and the intended use of any unutilised amount if a rights issue takes place within a year of another fund-raising, SGX suggested.

It also recommended that interested-person transactions (IPT) that are under S$100,000 no longer be exempted from announcements or a shareholder vote, and that greater clarity be offered on the nature of the relationship with the interested person. The bourse operator proposed that those covered by the IPT mandate - the relevant director, chief executive or controlling shareholder of the issuer - be identified.

SGX is also suggesting additional disclosures for loans that are not part of the issuer's "ordinary course of business".

If no valuation is done for an acquisition or disposal of assets that is a major transaction, it wants companies to explain why; the exception will be if the transaction involves shares.

SGX has also recommended that companies appoint a competent and independent valuer for significant asset disposals.

Tan Boon Gin, the chief executive of Singapore Exchange Regulation, said: "We are proposing to recalibrate the disclosure regime using a risk-based approach, following extensive engagements with investors, companies and other stakeholders. The additional disclosures we are proposing address key areas of concern of the market and the exchange."

The public are invited to offer feedback on the proposed listing rule changes by Jan 12. If the recommendations are accepted, SGX expects to implement the changes next year.

Corporate governance advocate Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore, said he would like to see further refinements in how ratios are calculated when determining whether an IPT is disclosable or requires shareholders' approval.

"We are rather too reliant on NTA (net tangible assets) for instance, in calculating ratios. Also, I think our disclosures rules on acquisitions and realisations that are dependent on whether they are in the ordinary course of business or change the risk profile of the issuer are too subjective and could be circumvented."

Asked if further disclosures will be onerous on smaller listed companies, he said: "Smaller companies often face greater risk of abuse because it's easier to obtain substantial stakes to influence transactions in one's favour.

"There's also less institutional shareholders' presence and less analyst coverage in smaller companies to provide checks and balances."

Robson Lee, a partner with US law firm Gibson Dunn, noted that the new secondary fund-raising requirements are not unlike when an issuer first raises funds at an initial public offering (IPO). As for the IPT tweaks, he said the new rules will plug current gaps and enable non-interested shareholders to periodically vote on any proposed long term IPT, based on comprehensive public-disclosure rules, with reference to the periodic confirmations and recommendations of the audit committee.

Mr Lee added that all major acquisitions and disposals have potential financial or even business impact on the group. In most instances where a controlling shareholder proposes such a corporate action, the market has inadequate information on the value of such transactions, "which would be a done deal even if an extraordinary general meeting is required for the transaction", he noted.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_VINTU_3212618.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Wealth managers to be prepped for future with training

Most Read

1 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
2 Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
3 Noble in intense talks to repackage debts holistically
4 Singapore's ageing population a ticking 'time bomb'
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_sg_081217_9.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Analysts see a case for wealth tax, but dent to hub status a concern

BT_20171208_LSGE8_3212504.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

Two-year revamp yields banner year for GE

BT_20171208_MLWEEKEND_3212592.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Life & Culture

A look-back on 2017 and en bloc sale scene in BT Weekend

BT_20171208_LMXARK_3212505.jpg
Dec 8, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore chief to join Mapletree next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening