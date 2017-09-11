SGX RegCo appoints board members; starts operations on Sep 15

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Monday said it has appointed Alan Shaw, Jane Diplock AO and Ronny Tan to its board. The company will begin operations on Sept 15, 2017.

Mr Shaw was counsel at the takeovers panel of the Australian government from 2007 to 2016, and the head of risk management and regulation at Singapore Exchange (SGX) from 2001 to 2004. He is currently principal of Alan J Shaw Consulting, a firm dealing in legal, regulatory and merger and acquisition matters.

Ms Diplock AO has been an independent non-executive director of SGX since 2011. Until 2011, she was chairman of the executive committee of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions and the New Zealand Securities Commission.

Mr Ronny Tan is a board member of Sentosa Development Corporation. Prior to stepping down as vice-chairman of Deutsche Bank in June 2014, Mr Tan was the bank's chief country officer for 12 years.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The three board members will join Professor Tan Cheng Han, who is chairman of the board, and Tan Boon Gin, CEO of SGX RegCo.