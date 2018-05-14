You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX, Tel-Aviv to pursue tech, healthcare firms for dual listings

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 1:09 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) and the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) are teaming up to get technology and healthcare companies to list on both exchanges, the market operators announced on Monday.

The two exchanges will "pro-actively engage" technology companies seeking to penetrate Asian markets to list on both exchanges, the two partners announced. This will include assisting companies during the pre-listing stage, facilitating the listing process, and providing issuers with post-listing support.

The SGX and the TASE are also exploring other related areas of collaboration, including the potential development of a private market ecosystem in Israel and enhancing the post-trade connectivity and services between the two markets.

SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye said in a statement: "TASE has access to one of the world’s largest populations of technology startups and a rapidly expanding research and development (R&D) hub in the technology and biotech space. Our partnership with TASE complements SGX’s efforts to strengthen our technology sector, as well as Singapore’s ambitions to be a global technology and R&D hub."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

TASE CEO Ittai Ben-Zeev said: "For the first time, Israeli companies will be able to raise funds on both markets simultaneously. Dual-listing or performing a simultaneous IPO (initial public offering) on both exchanges can assist Israeli issuers in increasing liquidity and gaining attractive valuations from a broad Asian investor base while ensuring domestic demand. We see a huge potential in SGX as a global tech hub, and as a gateway to Asian capital markets through quick and efficient fundraising process."

The SGX was speculated in March to have been a bidder for TASE, which recently sold a 19.9 per cent stake to investment fund Manikay Partners as it heads towards a potential IPO by the end of the year. Concurrent with that stake sale to Manikay, TASE also sold about 21.8 per cent of its shares to certain unspecified investors. The Business Times understands that the SGX is not currently a shareholder of TASE.

Israel-based companies listed on the SGX include incubator firm Trendlines Group and diamond technology company Sarine Technologies.

Companies & Markets

HMI acquires 62.5% of new StarMed Specialist Centre for up to S$8.8m

GSH bags bookings for 100 units worth RM330m at Coral Bay project in Malaysia

Sarine Technologies Q1 profit up 27% to US$3.1m

Singapore O&G Q1 profit grows 24% to S$2.5m

Stocks to watch: Olam, Ezion, Asian Pay Television Trust, Singapore O&G

Asian Pay Television Trust posts Q1 DPU of 1.625 S cents

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
2 1MDB bonds take a hit as Najib's ouster puts focus on future
3 Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading
4 Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018
5 Former Malaysian PM Najib to take a break amid reports of flight to Jakarta
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BP_IndoBomb_140518_15.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Family, including 4 children, detonates bombs at 3 Indonesian churches

May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore launches best practice papers to combat money laundering and terrorism financing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening