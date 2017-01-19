You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX's Q2 net profit up 5.5%

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 17:41
by
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

9-33477502.3 (36352937) - 12_10_2015 - pixgeneric.jpg
SINGAPORE Exchange's (SGX) net profit rose 5.5 per cent to S$88.3 million in its second fiscal quarter on higher activity in its securities market.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE Exchange's (SGX) net profit rose 5.5 per cent to S$88.3 million in its second fiscal quarter on higher activity in its securities market.

On a per-share basis, net profit was 8.2 Singapore cents per share for the three months ended Dec 31, 2016. For the six months to December, net profit fell 6.3 per cent to S$171.4 million, or 16 Singapore cents per share.

SGX is declaring a dividend of 5 Singapore cents per share, in line with its year-ago payout.

Looking ahead, SGX said that "while market sentiments have improved, uncertainty around future US policies and slowing Asian economies will influence trading activity going forward."

SGX also said on Thursday that it will sell its entire 4.75 per cent stake in the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) via BSE's initial public offering for S$42.8 million to S$42.9 million, a loss of about S$2 million. The IPO is expected to close on Jan 25.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
3 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
4 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
5 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening