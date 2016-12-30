You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Shareholders of Vard Holdings have till Jan 12 to accept offer by Fincantieri subsidiary

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 15:16
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

3-36280989.3 (39151205) - 21_07_2016 - sias_oct 6.jpg
SHIPBUILDING group Fincantieri's wholly owned subsidiary Fincantieri Oil & Gas SpA has extended the closing date for the voluntary conditional cash offer for all of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of offshore vessel builder Vard Holdings, Vard said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday.
PHOTO: VARD HOLDINGS LTD

SHIPBUILDING group Fincantieri's wholly owned subsidiary Fincantieri Oil & Gas SpA has extended the closing date for the voluntary conditional cash offer for all of the issued ordinary shares in the capital of offshore vessel builder Vard Holdings, Vard said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday.

The new closing date is now Jan 12, 2017 instead of 5.30 pm Singapore time, Dec 29.

The Italy incorporated Fincantieri, which owns a 55.6 per cent stake in Vard Holdings, had earlier offered to buy out remaining equity in the Singapore-listed firm that it does not already own, at S$0.24 per share.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 AusGroup flags potential event of default
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening