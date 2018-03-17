You are here
Shares in Nutryfarm International fall after trading halt lifted, announcement of acquisition
Company taking 45% stake in First Linkage to help diversify income streams
Singapore
SHARES in Nutryfarm International fell 3.5 Singapore cents to close at 27.5 cents on Friday after the company lifted its trading halt and announced that its subsidiary was acquiring a 45 per cent stake in First Linkage.
The company halted trading in its stock on Thursday
