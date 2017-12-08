SIA, Air NZ to launch third daily S'pore-Auckland flight from Oct 2018

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
COME Oct 28, 2018, passengers flying between Singapore and Auckland will get to enjoy more flight options.
Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air New Zealand on Thursday said they will jointly launch a third daily flight between Singapore and Auckland, boosting capacity on the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo