SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir will codeshare on Scoot-operated flights between Singapore and over 30 destinations within the SIA group.

The codeshare agreement will focus on flights that are served only by Scoot, starting with Athens, Clark, Gold Coast, Hat Yai, Ipoh, Krabi, Kuching and Palembang.

SIA said in a statement: "The new agreement will enable SIA and SilkAir customers to travel on single-ticket itineraries to these codeshare destinations, which means that their boarding passes and baggage tags will be issued up to their final destination at the first point of check-in."

For their flights on Scoot, SIA and SilkAir passengers will be offered checked baggage allowance as well as a complimentary meal and beverage for flights over four hours.