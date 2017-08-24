You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIC disregards UOBAM's July acquisition of UOL shares as breach of whitewash condition

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 20:12
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

UOL Group Limited said that it has alerted the Securities Industry Council of Singapore (SIC) of certain trades on its shares by UOB Asset Management Ltd (UOBAM), which resulted in a breach of condition for an application to SIC for a whitewash waiver.

The application by UOL was to waive Haw Par Corporation's obligation to make a mandatory offer for UOL arising from a share swap agreement in June.

SIC ruled on Aug 21 that the trades by UOBAM may be disregarded "on the basis that the trades were inadvertent and that remedial action has been taken to prevent this from happening again".

"The SIC ruling is subject to UOL making an announcement prior to the extraordinary general meeting to set out details of the trades, the fact that the trades are a breach of the condition, why the breach occurred, the SIC ruling, and the basis for the SIC ruling," UOL said on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under a share swap agreement with Haw Par in June, UOL agreed to issue 27.3 million new shares to Haw Par in exchange for 60 million UIC shares - a move that will shore up UOL's shareholding interest in UIC from 44.77 per cent to 48.96 per cent.

On May 26, the SIC granted the whitewash waiver for Haw Par to make a mandatory offer for UOL, subject to certain conditions. One of these conditions was that Haw Par and parties acting in concert with it did not acquire or are not to acquire any shares in UOL or instruments convertible into and options in respect of shares in UOL.

But it was brought to UOL's attention on Aug 4, while verifying and finalising the draft circular prior to despatch, that UOBAM acquired 72,000 UOL shares on July 14 or 0.0089 per cent of the total UOL shares in issue.

The acquisition was conducted by a portfolio manager at UOBAM, and comprised 62,000 UOL shares acquired on behalf of certain unit trusts and 10,000 UOL shares acquired on behalf of a third party client.

These trades in question had arisen purely as a result of a communication lapse between UOL and UOB, UOL explained.

A notification by UOL on the restrictions in dealing with UOL shares did not reach the relevant persons in UOB as well as its related corporations and associated corporations. "Unaware of the restrictions, UOBAM carried out the trades," UOL said.

UOBAM has since informed UOL that it has now put in place an embargo on any further dealings in UOL shares until after the end of UOL's extraordinary general meeting to be held on Thursday morning. Shareholders of UOL will vote on whether to waive their rights to receive a mandatory general offer from Haw Par Corp.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

AusGroup JV secures A$165m extension contract for Darwin LNG project

Raffles Education swings back into profit with FY bottom line of S$627,000

Raffles Education swings back into profit with FY bottom line of S$627,000

IHH Healthcare net profit climbs 29% to RM317m; EPS rises to 3.84 sen

Fintech startup SingX secures second round of funding

Metro in talks on potential sale of indirect 30% stake in Chinese firm

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening