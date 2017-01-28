You are here
Sime Darby to split into three 'pure plays' to unlock value
Its plantations and property arms will be two listed entities; its trading and logistics divisions will stay in the existing entity
Kuala Lumpur
BIGGER may not necessarily be better. Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd has decided to break up its core businesses so they can be run and operated with greater focus and agility.
Under a carve-out plan to "unlock value" for its shareholders, its plantations,
