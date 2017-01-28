You are here

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery expects net loss in second quarter

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 14:34
THE board of lifting service provider Sin Heng Heavy Machinery said on Friday the group is expected to record a net loss for its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2016, mainly due to unrealised fair value loss on forward currency contracts.

This comes after a preliminary assessment of the group's draft unaudited financial results. It said further details of the group's financial performance will be disclosed when it announces its results on or before Feb 14, 2017.

The counter last traded on Jan 26 at S$0.35.
