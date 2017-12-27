You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore competition panel seeking views on SIA, CAE International joint venture

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 9:27 AM
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

SINGAPORE'S competition watchdog is seeking feedback between Dec 27 and Jan 10, 2018 on the proposed joint venture between CAE International Holdings and Singapore Airlines (SIA) to set up, develop and operate a commercial flight training centre in Singapore.

The Competition Commission of Singapore on Wednesday said that the centre will offer type-rated, recurrent and conversion pilot training for certain Boeing aircraft.

It said that the joint venture will primarily support the training needs of SIA and its wholly owned airline subsidiaries in Singapore, as well as third-party airlines and other customers.

The commission said that it is assessing whether the proposed transaction would infringe section 54 of the Competition Act (Cap 50B), which prohibits mergers that have resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market in Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CAE is registered and incorporated in Canada, and is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of CAE Inc which is listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

The CAE group designs, manufactures and supplies simulation equipment, provides training, and develops integrated training solutions for defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers and for healthcare education and service providers. It also offers a range of flight training devices based on the same software used on its simulators, and operates a global network of training centres.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Real Estate

First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Keppel to take hit in earnings, but 'will survive'
3 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

BT_20171227_YYWEALTH21_3236781.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

Private banking to take on tech by using the human touch

Dec 27, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: Oil plays take centre stage in early trading

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Government & Economy

November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening