Singapore dividend payout likely to be flat in 2017: Markit

But paltry 0.6 per cent forecast growth expected to outperform Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 05:50
by
@SiowLiSenBTlisen@sph.com.sg

It's going to be another lacklustre year for dividend investors, as total Singapore dividends in 2017 is projected to rise by just 0.6 per cent, barely improved from last year's already weak 0.4 per cent rise.
ST PHOTO

Singapore

IT'S going to be another lacklustre year for dividend investors, as total Singapore dividends in 2017 is projected to rise by just 0.6 per cent, barely improved from last year's already weak 0.4 per cent rise.

Expected ordinary dividends, excluding one-off payments, for

