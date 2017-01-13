You are here
Singapore dividend payout likely to be flat in 2017: Markit
But paltry 0.6 per cent forecast growth expected to outperform Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong
IT'S going to be another lacklustre year for dividend investors, as total Singapore dividends in 2017 is projected to rise by just 0.6 per cent, barely improved from last year's already weak 0.4 per cent rise.
Expected ordinary dividends, excluding one-off payments, for
