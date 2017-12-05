You are here

Singapore fund investors paying above median fees: report

They face twin evils of front-loaded fees and ongoing expenses; but research report says Singapore scores on regulatory framework, sales practices
COMPARED to their global peers, investors in Singapore are paying higher-than-average fees on their funds, a report from investment research firm Morningstar revealed. This is due to front-loaded fees and ongoing expenses.

The median expense ratio for funds domiciled in

