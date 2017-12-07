Singapore is top of Asian FX heap, but for how long?

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
LAST month, there was a story about traditional rivals Singapore and Hong Kong getting together to build a blockchain-powered trade network - the first in the world and one that could cement the two trade hubs' position as global players.
The idea that the two "frenemies" could build a
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo