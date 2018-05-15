Singapore Medical Group's Q1 profit more than doubles to S$3.42m

SINGAPORE Medical Group (SMG), a specialist practitioner focused on women's health and wellness, on Tuesday reported a net profit of S$3.42 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018, which is more than double the S$1.43 million recorded in the previous year.

Revenue grew 37 per cent to S$19.2 million from S$14 million last year, due mainly to increased revenue from two of SMG's business segments: health and diagnostic and aesthetics.

Earnings per share for the quarter was 0.74 Singapore cent, up from 0.45 cent a year ago.

No dividends have been announced for the period.

This was the group's inaugural quarterly financial report, as its growth in market capitalisation had exceeded the level required for mandatory quarterly reporting under listing rules, said SMG.