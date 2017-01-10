You are here
Singapore O&G co-founder sold 4m shares for S$4.5 million
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 22:08
SINGAPORE O&G's co-founder, Dr Lee Keen Whye, sold 4 million shares in the company at S$1.125 each or S$4.5 million on Jan 10.
The disposal has cut his stake in the firm to 17.09 per cent from 18.77 per cent previously.
The counter shed 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.4 per cent to finish at S$1.165 on Tuesday.
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Companies & Markets
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait