Singapore O&G co-founder sold 4m shares for S$4.5 million

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 22:08
SINGAPORE O&G's co-founder, Dr Lee Keen Whye, sold 4 million shares in the company at S$1.125 each or S$4.5 million on Jan 10.

The disposal has cut his stake in the firm to 17.09 per cent from 18.77 per cent previously.

The counter shed 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.4 per cent to finish at S$1.165 on Tuesday.
