You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore SMEs' dividend track record slips over past 3 years

Study of SGX-listed firms also shows average corporate governance scores have worsened
Friday, December 30, 2016 - 05:50
by
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

37862253 - 24_03_2016 - pixgeneric.jpg
Dividend payouts by Singapore-listed mid and small-cap companies have deteriorated over the last three years - no thanks to the economic challenges weighing on these firms.
ST PHOTO

Singapore

DIVIDEND payouts by Singapore-listed mid and small-cap companies have deteriorated over the last three years - no thanks to the economic challenges weighing on these firms.

According to the latest Governance Evaluation for Mid and Small Caps (GEMS) released on Thursday,

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 AusGroup flags potential event of default
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening