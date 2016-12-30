You are here
Singapore SMEs' dividend track record slips over past 3 years
Study of SGX-listed firms also shows average corporate governance scores have worsened
Singapore
DIVIDEND payouts by Singapore-listed mid and small-cap companies have deteriorated over the last three years - no thanks to the economic challenges weighing on these firms.
According to the latest Governance Evaluation for Mid and Small Caps (GEMS) released on Thursday,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg