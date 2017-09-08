Singaporean named CEO at Goldman Sachs Singapore

INVESTMENT bank Goldman Sachs has promoted Singaporean Jason Moo, 44, to its chief executive officer in Singapore.

He takes over from Frederick Towfigh, who was the chief executive in Singapore for four years.

Mr Towfigh will continue with Goldman Sachs as a retired partner and advisory director.

Mr Moo has been with the firm for almost 20 years, having joined it in 1998 as a financial analyst.

He has held the positions of head of market solutions group and head of alternative capital markets in Asia in the past.

Mr Moo was named managing director in 2007.

Mr Moo retains his role as the regional manager for South-east Asia and Australia at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management.