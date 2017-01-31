You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore's gaming revenues likely flat this year: Fitch

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 14:06
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

40862942 - 13_12_2016 - JAPAN-CASINOS_.jpg
Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said in a report on Tuesday that it expects gaming revenues in Singapore to remain at about US$4 billion in 2017 as the high roller or VIP segment remains weak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CREDIT rating agency Fitch Ratings said in a report on Tuesday that it expects gaming revenues in Singapore to remain at about US$4 billion in 2017 as the high roller or VIP segment remains weak.

Gaming revenues continued to slide in 2016 largely due to a steep contraction in the VIP segment, despite a 12.5 per cent gain in Chinese visitors - the biggest source of VIP revenue - in the first six months of last year, Fitch said.

It added that Singapore's two casinos will face "added competitive pressure" from Macau and the Philippines, and that there was also a risk, albeit low, of the Singapore government awarding additional gaming licences.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Keppel Corp to sell entire 49.99% stake in GE Keppel for S$24.6m
2 Surbana Jurong: Dismissal of 54 staff could have been better managed
3 Misuse of industrial space ever more widespread
4 Keppel Corp's Q4 profit plunges 65% to S$143m
5 GIC buys billion-dollar US headquarters of Deutsche Bank on Wall Street
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening