SingPost appoints new group CEO

Paul William Coutts will assume the role of Singapore Post's (SingPost) group chief executive officer from June 1 next year.

PAUL William Coutts will assume the role of Singapore Post's (SingPost) group chief executive officer from June 1 next year.

Mr Coutts, 60, was formerly CEO of Toll Global Forwarding, one of the five divisions in the Toll Group. He has more than 20 years of experience in C-suite positions at major global logistics and postal companies.

Mr Coutts's appointment was the result of a "thorough process" where the board established a search committee to lead the recruitment of a new group CEO, SingPost higlighted.

"A global executive search firm was appointed to identify suitable candidates against a profile of required leadership skills and commercial experience," SingPost said in a release on Thursday. "The search firm also assisted the search committee in the evaluation of candidates and in taking references."

Mr Coutts will also be appointed to the SingPost board as a non-independent director.

His appointment was unanimously approved by the board and has received all necessary regulatory approvals, SingPost said.

Former CEO Wolfgang Baier stepped down in June this year, following his shock resignation in December 2015.

Separately, SingPost said it has engaged local law firm Lee & Lee to conduct an independent review of the policies prepared and adopted by the company in line with a recent corporate governance review.

"The policies have been implemented. Lee & Lee has provided written confirmation to the company that the policies would adequately address the recommendations and issues identified," it added.