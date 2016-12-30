You are here

SingPost's new group CEO to start on June 1, 2017

Paul William Coutts will also be appointed to SingPost board as non-independent director
Mr Coutts has been CEO of Toll Global Forwarding since 2013.

PAUL William Coutts will take on the role of Singapore Post's (SingPost) group chief executive officer from June 1 next year, following a thorough search process, the company said on Thursday.

Mr Coutts will also be appointed to the SingPost board as a non-independent

