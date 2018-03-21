You are here
Singtel Group rolls out regional mobile wallet platform
It plans to have seamless digital payments across Asia, starting with Thailand in the middle of this year
Singapore
TOURISTS and small-business owners could be spared the fumble for foreign change, after Singtel rolls out a mobile wallet system across its regional network of associate telcos.
The group said on Tuesday that it plans to have seamless digital payments across Asia,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg