You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus wins more spectrum in Australia, including 5G pioneer band

Thu, Dec 14, 2017 - 8:35 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

file6ttyup2ay95vsluyllb.jpg
Singtel-owned OPTUS in Australia announced that it has successfully acquired a variety of new metropolitan licences for customers in the 2300 MHz and 3500 MHz spectrum bands.
PHOTO: SINGTEL

SINGTEL-owned Optus in Australia announced that it has successfully acquired a variety of new metropolitan licences for customers in the 2300 MHz and 3500 MHz spectrum bands.

Optus won two 2300MHz lots in Sydney and Melbourne, and three 3500MHz lots in Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide for A$6.5 million (S$6.7 million).

The 3500MHz band, globally harmonised by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), is recognised as the 5G pioneer band and its acquisition complements Optus' 3500MHz metro holdings.

"This acquisition of new spectrum assets in the 2300 and 3500MHz bands ensures we are future proofing our network to meet our customers' increasing data demands," said Optus Networks managing director Dennis Wong in a statement.

Mr Wong added that the new spectrum strengthened Optus' position in the race towards 5G.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Property recovery can further add to GDP growth in 2018: economists

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 14, 2017
Real Estate

Government opts for balanced approach to state land sales for H1 2018

BT_20171214_JQHP14_3220328.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Technology

HP unveils S$100m campus, home to its first advanced manufacturing centre

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Property recovery can further add to GDP growth in 2018: economists

yaohui-pixcbd-2308 (1).jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Banking & Finance

GE global revamp hits Singapore jobs

Bloomberg-CH-LED.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Oxley acquires Chevron House, property developer Centra Cove

file6uc6rgft83qul75294y.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Real Estate

Choice of attractive sites beckons developers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening