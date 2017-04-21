Singtel's subsidiaries sign agreements for S$4.1 billion of credit facilities

Singtel Group's subsidiaries entered into agreements for total credit facilities of approximately S$4.1 billion for general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing facilities.

Singtel Group Treasury, a subsidiary of Singtel, signed the agreement for a three-year S$2.5 billion committed revolving credit facility with 12 banks. They include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Bank of America (Singapore Branch), BNP Paribas, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citibank (Singapore Branch), DBS Bank, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Singapore Branch), Mizuho Bank, Oversea Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Singapore Branch), and United Overseas Bank. This facility is guaranteed by Singtel.

In Australia, Optus Finance, a subsidiary of Singtel Optus Pty Limited, signed a three-year A$1.5 billion (S$1.6 billion) committed revolving facility agreement with 15 banks. They comprise Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Bank of America (Australian Branch), Bank of China (Sydney Branch), The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas (Sydney Branch), Citibank (Sydney Branch), Commonwealth Bank of Australia, DBS Bank Ltd (Australian Branch), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (Sydney Branch), Mizuho Bank, Oversea Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (Sydney Branch), Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore Branch), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Sydney Branch), Societe Generale (Singapore Branch), and Westpac Banking Corporation. This facility is guaranteed by Optus and some of its subsidiaries.