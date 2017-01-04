Sino Grandness partners Wechat Food to distribute food products online

Sino Grandness Food Industry Group on Wednesday said that it has entered into an agreement with Wechat Food to distribute the company's full range of own-branded products through a mobile Internet platform developed by Wechat Food.

The products will include house brands such as Garden Fresh beverage products, Grandness canned food and Hao Tian Yuan snack food.

Huang Yupeng, chairman and CEO of Sino Grandness, said: "Our collaboration with Wechat Food is in line with the PRC government initiatives to promote the new economy where online and offline business models work together to achieve synergies in cost savings and to generate greater turnover."

He noted that although Sino Grandness' revenue is still generated predominantly through offline transactions at the present, he is aware of the rapid growth in recent years of retail e-commerce sales in China.

The latter, he said, is a result of the improvement in Internet speed and Internet coverage, as well as the introduction of smart phones and supporting mobile applications.

Mr Huang said: "As such, we are positioning for this new trend through working with partners with established platforms such as Wechat Food, which has launched their mobile app, to connect the supply chain from the farms to the retail points with a fast, convenient and secure platform to market a wide range of food and beverage products to the increasing numbers of consumers who make purchases using mobile phones."