Sino Grandness to expand online sales of food products

CHINESE canned food seller Sino Grandness has agreed to sell its full range of own-brand products on a web platform called Ji Shi Hui, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday.

CHINESE canned food seller Sino Grandness has agreed to sell its full range of own-brand products on a web platform called Ji Shi Hui, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday.

The platform is run by another Chinese company, LYZB E-Commerce, and offers for sale food and beverage products.

Huang Yupeng, chairman and chief executive officer of Shenzhen-based Sino Grandness, said in a statement that the group's collaborations with LYZB and recently Wechat Food to tap their online marketing platforms reflect the "emphasis which the group is gradually putting on expanding our distribution network online", adding that "online distribution network(s) may become one of the group's key distribution channels in future".