You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sino Grandness to expand online sales of food products

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 18:04
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

24-40011979 - 28_09_2016 - pixgenerics.jpg
CHINESE canned food seller Sino Grandness has agreed to sell its full range of own-brand products on a web platform called Ji Shi Hui, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

CHINESE canned food seller Sino Grandness has agreed to sell its full range of own-brand products on a web platform called Ji Shi Hui, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday.

The platform is run by another Chinese company, LYZB E-Commerce, and offers for sale food and beverage products.

Huang Yupeng, chairman and chief executive officer of Shenzhen-based Sino Grandness, said in a statement that the group's collaborations with LYZB and recently Wechat Food to tap their online marketing platforms reflect the "emphasis which the group is gradually putting on expanding our distribution network online", adding that "online distribution network(s) may become one of the group's key distribution channels in future".

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening