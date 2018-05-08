SK Jewellery Group's Q1 net profit up 27.3%, revenue hits record S$48.6m

SK Jewellery Group posted a net profit of S$1.77 million for the first quarter ended March, up 26.3 per cent over the previous year's equivalent period.

On a per-share basis, the jewellery retailer's net profit was 0.32 Singapore cent for the first quarter, up from 0.25 Singapore cent a year ago. SK Jewellery stock last traded at 14 Singapore cents on Monday.

Revenue increased 19.0 per cent to S$48.6 million, mainly due to an increase in sales by a subsidiary, SK Bullion.

Daniel Lim, chief executive officer of SK Jewellery Group, expressed optimism for greater growth on the back of the group's continued expansion into China's "growing" bridal jewellery market.