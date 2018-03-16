You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Slow start to year as proceeds raised by Singapore bond offerings drop 21.5%

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 3:30 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

PRIMARY bond offerings from Singapore-domiciled issuers raised some US$6.7 billion to date this year, down 21.5 per cent from the first quarter of 2017.

This is the slowest start to a year for Singapore bond offerings since 2015's proceeds of US$6.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters' review of Singapore debt capital markets.

Singapore-dollar bond offerings for the year-to-date saw a drop of 4.3 per cent to S$4.8 billion compared to the same period a year ago, on the back of a 23.8 per cent fall in the number of primary issuances.

US dollar-denominated bonds issued by Singapore companies fell 42.1 per cent year-on-year to US$1.2 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The financial sector raised US$4.3 billion, a decline of 28.8 per cent in proceeds from the same period the previous year, but still taking the lion's share by capturing 63.9 per cent of the market for total bond proceeds issued by Singapore borrowers.

Government and agencies came in second with 26 per cent, with the real estate sector a distant third with five per cent.

Thomson Reuters' highlighted the Land Transport Authority's S$1.2 billion bond offering as the biggest Singapore dollar bond offering this year, with the Housing and Development Board's two cumulative primary offerings of S$1.1 billion coming in second.

As for bookrunners, DBS Group Holdings takes the crown in underwriting Singapore-issued bonds so far this year with related proceeds of US$1.4 billion, a 20.7 per cent slice of market share.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
5 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

hsbc.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

HSBC Singapore ramping up investment for consumer and wholesale business, hiring 300 more

Mar 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore seeks to expand its family office business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening