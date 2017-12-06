SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming steps down as CEO of Pavilion Energy

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore
TEMASEK Holdings unit Pavilion Energy's current chief executive Seah Moon Ming is stepping down in order to focus more on his role as chairman of SMRT Corp.
Taking his place from Feb 1 is Frederic Barnaud, who is now employed by Gazprom Marketing and Trading (GM&T)
