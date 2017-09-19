You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Spackman acquires 10% of Korean dessert cafe chain in Singapore

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 6:13 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

SPACKMAN Entertainment Group Limited announced on Tuesday that it has acquired a 10 per cent equity interest in NSY Group Pte Ltd which owns Nunsongyee, a Korean dessert cafe chain in Singapore.

The Korean entertainment production group said that the total purchase consideration for the acquisition is S$137,755 in cash.

It said: "This was arrived at following arm's length negotiations on a willing-buyer willing-seller basis and taking into account, inter alia, the steady profitability of NSY for the previous two fiscal years 2016 and 2017, and the unaudited net asset value of S$276,874 of NSY as at April 30, 2017."

Charles Spackman, executive chairman & CEO of Spackman Entertainment Group, said: "With this investment into Nunsongyee as a start, we will continue to seek investment opportunities in local Singapore brands in which we can leverage our presence in Korean entertainment to create additional value.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We plan to collaborate in various ways with Nunsongyee in Singapore, especially by associating its growing brand with certain celebrities represented by our associated company, Spackman Media Group."

The acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the group's earnings per share and net asset value per share for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017, Spackman said.

On Monday, Spakcman's wholly owned subsidiary, Frame Pictures, had been awarded a contract to supply camera systems and equipment for Netflix's first Korean original production, Love Alarm.

The total contract value tentatively stands at 320 million won (about S$380,000), subject to changes in the final filming schedule.

Spackman closed trading at S$0.122 on Tuesday, up 0.1 Singapore cent, or 0.83 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Loyz Energy proposes change in name of company to CWX Global Limited

BT reporters win SIAS's top and special journalism awards

ST Engineering unit invests in cyber security business

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

ASTI Holdings enters into term sheet to divest STI Group

Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants develops sustainability reporting guide

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening