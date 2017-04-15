You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Spackman Entertainment chief in cross-border legal battle

HK-based Charles Spackman may have to pay some US$12m to a Korean investor if a lawsuit filed against him in HK succeeds
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50
by
hpeishan@sph.com.sg@PeiShanBT

BT_20170415_PSSPACKMAN_2840886.jpg
The lawsuit started in South Korea over a decade ago, extended to Bermuda and the US, and entangled Mr Spackman's alma mater, Harvard University.
THE STRAITS TIMES FILE PHOTO

Hong Kong

CHARLES Spackman, the Hong-Kong-based executive chairman and chief executive officer of the Singapore-Exchange-listed Spackman Entertainment Group, may have to pay some US$12 million to a Korean investor if a lawsuit filed against him in Hong Kong is successful.

The

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening