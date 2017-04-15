You are here
Spackman Entertainment chief in cross-border legal battle
HK-based Charles Spackman may have to pay some US$12m to a Korean investor if a lawsuit filed against him in HK succeeds
Hong Kong
CHARLES Spackman, the Hong-Kong-based executive chairman and chief executive officer of the Singapore-Exchange-listed Spackman Entertainment Group, may have to pay some US$12 million to a Korean investor if a lawsuit filed against him in Hong Kong is successful.
