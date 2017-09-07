You are here

Spackman Entertainment Group, Mongjakso to partner and produce So Ji Sub Drama

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 18:16
SPACKMAN Entertainment Group Ltd said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday evening that it would enter into the Korean drama series production business with a co-production partnership agreement with Mongjakso Co Ltd, a Korean producer of TV dramas.

Spackman Entertainment and Mongjakso will enter into an agreement to co-develop and co-produce two TV dramas including actor So Ji Sub's next TV drama with the working title The Game. It is expected to be released in 2018.

Headed by Yoo Byoung Sool, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the Korean entertainment industry, Mongjakso focuses mainly on the production of Korean TV soap operas, dramas, and movies.

So Ji Sub is represented by Fiftyone K Inc, which is an agency under one of Spackman Entertainment's associated companies, Spackman Media Group Ltd, said the SGX filing.

Charles Spackman, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Spackman Entertainment Group, said: "As part of our plan to expand and revise our business portfolio to diversify our revenue stream and to capitalise on the rising popularity of Korean entertainment in South-east Asia, we have been preparing to enter the Korean drama series production business.

"We believe that the partnership with Mongjakso accelerates our plans by tapping on their expertise and capability in producing quality TV dramas."

Spackman Entertainment Group is one of the strategic shareholders of Spackman Media Group Ltd, which is incorporated in Hong Kong. Spackman Media Group is one of the largest entertainment talent agencies in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, managing over 60 artists.

Spackman Entertainment said also that on March 31, it completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity interest in Frame Pictures Co Ltd, which is involved in the movie and drama equipment leasing business in Korea.

Spackman Entertainment Group shares finished 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent higher at 11.2 Singapore cents.
