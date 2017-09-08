Spackman to produce Korean TV dramas with Mongjakso

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
SPACKMAN Entertainment Group Ltd said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday evening that it will enter the Korean drama series production business through a co-production partnership agreement with Mongjakso Co Ltd, a South Korean producer of TV dramas.
