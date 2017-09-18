You are here

Spackman unit wins camera equipment deal for Netflix's Korean production

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 6:02 PM
SPACKMAN Entertainment Group on Monday said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Frame Pictures, has been awarded the contract to supply camera systems and equipment for Netflix's first Korean original production Love Alarm.

The total contract value tentatively stands at 320 million won (about S$379,000), subject to changes in the final filming schedule.

Love Alarm is a 12-episode drama series based on the webtoon by comic author Kye Young Chon. The production will premiere exclusively on Netflix in 2018.

This new project will be Frame Pictures' 14th project for 2017, secured on the heels of the camera equipment deal for the Korean film Deceptive Murder.

Charles Spackman, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Spackman, said: "Looking ahead, we believe that Frame Pictures is well-positioned to deliver a positive impact for the group's FY2017 results."

Its counter finished flat at S$0.121.

